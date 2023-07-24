© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Group of Cleveland-area doctors in favor of abortion access oppose Issue 1

Ideastream Public Media | By Taylor Wizner
Published July 24, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT
Boxes of petitions containing signatures supporting putting an abortion rights amendment on the November ballot sit in a U-Haul truck outside the Ohio Secretary of State's office, waiting to be unloaded. Hundreds of thousands of signatures to put that amendment before voters were brought by the amendment's supporters on the deadline for submission.
Jo Ingles
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Boxes of petitions containing signatures supporting putting an abortion rights amendment on the November ballot sit in a U-Haul truck outside the Ohio Secretary of State's office, waiting to be unloaded. Hundreds of thousands of signatures to put that amendment before voters were brought by the amendment's supporters on the deadline for submission.

Cleveland-area physicians with the advocacy group Committee to Protect Health Care held a news conference Monday to share their opposition to State Issue 1, which is the subject of August 8's special election.

If passed, Issue 1 would make it harder for citizens to change Ohio's constitution. In August, voters will decide whether it should take 60% of the vote to approve constitutional amendments, instead of a simple majority, 50% plus one vote.

While the proposal would affect all future constitutional amendment drives, the doctors said those behind Issue 1 are targeting a ballot initiative to protect abortion rights, which is expected to appear on the ballot in November.

“The anti-abortion lawmakers backing Issue 1 know that most Ohioans, over 59%, in fact, would support a constitutional amendment to restore abortion rights in the state, which is why they are trying to mislead voters into giving up their ability to pass such an amendment,” said Dr. Patricia Kellner, a retired Cleveland-area family doctor.

Supporters of Issue 1 said the change would prevent wealthy special interests from shaping the state’s laws.

But Kellner said it would mean letting a minority of voters decide on issues that affect all Ohioans.

“If it takes 60% of people to change things, that means the 40% are going to decide for the rest of us, or the 39%,” she said.

Voters in Michigan and Kansas last year passed ballot initiatives protecting abortion access in their states. Backers of the Ohio effort will learn this week whether the issue has qualified for the November ballot.

Early in-person voting is open now and continues through August 6, while mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by August 7. Election day is August 8.

Health
Taylor Wizner
Taylor Wizner is a health reporter with Ideastream Public Media.
See stories by Taylor Wizner
Related Content