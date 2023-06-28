State of Cuyahoga County address postponed due to 'very unhealthy' air quality

Cuyahoga County has postponed its State of the County address in response to "very unhealthy" air quality in the city due to hazardous pollutants from Canadian wildfires.

The outdoor address was scheduled to begin Wednesday afternoon at Jacobs Pavillon in Cleveland.

Air quality was also rated "very unhealthy" Wednesday morning in Akron, Canton, Lorain and Youngstown, according to AirNow.gov, which tracks air quality across the country.

The smoke contains a number of toxic chemicals that can cause immediate health problems, especially for vulnerable individuals, including chronic heart or lung disease, children, the elderly and pregnant women, according to warnings from the Ohio Department of Health, the Cleveland Department of Health and Summit County Public Health.

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media The Downtown Cleveland skyline is completely invisible from East 124th Street due to smoke from Canadian wildfires hanging over the city.

“It is important to take poor air quality seriously, as exposure to smoke can cause health problems,” Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said in a statement. “Certain groups of people are at higher risk, such as those with chronic heart or lung disease, children, the elderly, and pregnant women. Please take precautions until these conditions improve.”

The Summit County's Akron Regional Air Quality Management District warned that breathing in the smoke can have several immediate health effects, including coughing, trouble breathing normally, stinging eyes, scratchy throat, runny nose, irritated sinuses, wheezing and shortness of breath, chest pain, headaches, tiredness and fast heartbeat. It can also trigger asthma symptoms.

The Cleveland Department of Health recommended individuals with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens avoid strenuous outdoor activities or keep outdoor activities short. The department also said residents should consider the following to reduce exposure:

•Use mass transit instead of driving

•Conserve fuel and reduce exhaust emissions by combining necessary motor vehicle trips

•Reduce or eliminate outdoor burning and attempt to minimize indoor sources of particulate matter

•If possible, utilize air purifying devices in the home to reduce pollutant concentrations

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.