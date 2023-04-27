© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Health

Summit County to offer drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Ideastream Public Media | By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published April 27, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT
Boxes of Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccines are stored in a freezer
Steve Helber
/
Google Maps
Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccines are stored in a freezer for use at a clinic Thursday Nov., 17, 2022, in Richmond. Va.

The Summit County health department will hold a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Tuesday, May 2.

The clinic will provide people 12 years and older with the Moderna Bivalent and Pfizer Bivalent vaccines, according to a Summit County Public Health (SCPH) media release. Novavax will also be available for those who are interested in an alternative to mRNA vaccines.

The following groups are eligible to get a vaccine:

  • People age 12 and over who haven't been vaccinated or have received the old monovalent vaccine at least eight weeks ago.
  • People age 65 and over who got the new bivalent vaccine more than four months ago.
  • Those who are immunocompromised and got the new vaccine more than two months ago.

The clinic will be held from noon to 3 p.m. at 1867 West Market Street in Akron.
Appointments are not required, but the health department asks people to bring a photo ID and their previous vaccination records.

Health COVID-19Summit CountyCOVID-19 vaccine
