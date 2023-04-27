Summit County to offer drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic

The Summit County health department will hold a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Tuesday, May 2.

The clinic will provide people 12 years and older with the Moderna Bivalent and Pfizer Bivalent vaccines, according to a Summit County Public Health (SCPH) media release. Novavax will also be available for those who are interested in an alternative to mRNA vaccines.

The following groups are eligible to get a vaccine:

People age 12 and over who haven't been vaccinated or have received the old monovalent vaccine at least eight weeks ago.

People age 65 and over who got the new bivalent vaccine more than four months ago.

Those who are immunocompromised and got the new vaccine more than two months ago.

The clinic will be held from noon to 3 p.m. at 1867 West Market Street in Akron.

Appointments are not required, but the health department asks people to bring a photo ID and their previous vaccination records.