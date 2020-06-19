© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

New, Quick Test For Sickle Cell Disease Comes Online

By Anna Huntsman
Published June 19, 2020 at 3:31 PM EDT
The technology behind a new sickle cell disease detection tool, Gazelle, was developed by Case Western Reserve University researchers in 2014. [Hemex Health]
The technology behind a new sickle cell disease detection tool, Gazelle, was discovered by Case Western Reserve University researchers in 2014. [Hemex Health]

Case Western Reserve University researchers are behind a promising new tool for detecting a serious blood disorder.

Early detection is key in fighting sickle cell disease, an inherited blood abnormality that can be fatal.

The new test, called Gazelle, makes a quick diagnosis using artificial intelligence and microchip technology. 

CWRU researcher Dr. Umut Gurkan led studies into the technology in 2014 and said the key is its accessibility.

“We now provide an automated analysis of results and interpretation of the results. So this allows the technology to be used by almost anyone,” he said.

Gurkan said underserved areas worldwide will especially benefit. More than 500 children die with sickle cell disease every day due to lack of access to early diagnosis, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Gazelle has already been approved for use in Ghana and India and is distributed by Oregon-based Hemex Health.

 “There is such an excitement in the sickle cell community for anything new, anything that might help the access to the diagnosis and the treatment,” Gurkan said.

Gazelle also includes a test to detect malaria, which is in the regulatory process.

June 19 is World Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Day.

Tags
Health Children's HealthBe WellNews Feature
Anna Huntsman
anna.huntsman@ideastream.org | 216-916-6058
See stories by Anna Huntsman
Related Content