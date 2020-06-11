Postcards From The Pandemic: Pet Sitter Scrambles As Owners Stay Home

With more people working from home and fewer people taking vacations, Paws in the Land has had to adjust to fewer four-legged customers.

“Some of my clients unfortunately lost their jobs for a while, and then people weren’t traveling,” said Noelle Morovich, who runs the in-home pet-sitting business. “So there was probably for the last couple months, I would say about a 75 percent decrease in my typical business.”

But Morovich adapted, and she started offering services like grocery pickup and house cleaning.

“Especially for my elderly clients it was definitely a good idea to offer that service to them so they don’t have to go out themselves and risk their own health,” she said.

The pandemic also meant some customers, especially those who work essential jobs, needed her more.

“A lot of Paws in the Land clients actually do work in the health care field,” she said. “We have several doctors, nurses, physicians’ assistants, and a lot of people that have been working on the front lines during COVID that have needed me a little more often than normal.”

Since Morovich goes into people’s homes, she takes precautions to protect herself and her clients. She said she’s increased hand washing and sanitizing surfaces.

Morovich and Sassy out on a walk. [Noelle Morovich]

“I always have hand sanitizer with me,” she said. “So I can decrease my risk of getting anything and also make sure that I’m not posing any risk to my clients or their animals.”

And for those clients who feel more comfortable with her not in the house, she will take the dog from a distance.

Morovich is unclear about what will happen in the future, but she said she’s made the best of it so far. She’s willing to adapt and do what’s necessary to make it through this pandemic, and she said her four-legged clients make it worth the effort.

“What I really truly enjoy about my job is, I love animals,” Morovich said. “Even if I’m having a difficult day where I am upset about maybe some of the stresses going on in the world right now, any time I see a dog and they’re just so happy to see me and come running and hug me, it makes me always find a reason to smile everyday.”