Health

Coronavirus Questions Answered: Do I Isolate If I Don't Have Symptoms?

By Lisa Ryan
Published May 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM EDT
If you test positive for the coronavirus, even if you don't feel sick, it's important to isolate so you don't expose others, said Dr. Amy Edwards. [Liudmyla Guniavaia / Shutterstock]
What are your questions about the coronavirus?

ideastream is answering as many questions as possible, with help from local experts in a range of fields. You can  send us your questions with our online form, through our  social media  pages and  group or call us at 216-916-6476. We'll  keep the answers coming on our website and on the air.

Elise from Berea asked: “If a person tests positive but isn’t showing symptoms, can the person go to work and be with people? Or what should they do?”

University Hospitals’ Dr. Amy Edwards said even if the person doesn’t have symptoms, it’s absolutely possible to spread the infection to other people. She said it’s vital to not be around other people for 10 days so you don’t get others sick.

She said some doctors will test a person 10 days after the initial test to make sure the patient isn't still shedding the virus, and this is ideal but not totally necessary.

No matter what, Edwards said to stay in isolation for 10 days after a positive test, even if you don’t feel sick.

