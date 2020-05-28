Coronavirus Questions Answered: Do I Isolate If I Don't Have Symptoms?

What are your questions about the coronavirus?

Elise from Berea asked: “If a person tests positive but isn’t showing symptoms, can the person go to work and be with people? Or what should they do?”

University Hospitals’ Dr. Amy Edwards said even if the person doesn’t have symptoms, it’s absolutely possible to spread the infection to other people. She said it’s vital to not be around other people for 10 days so you don’t get others sick.

She said some doctors will test a person 10 days after the initial test to make sure the patient isn't still shedding the virus, and this is ideal but not totally necessary.

No matter what, Edwards said to stay in isolation for 10 days after a positive test, even if you don’t feel sick.