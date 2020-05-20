Coronavirus Questions Answered: Do Fans Affect Exposure?

What are your questions about the coronavirus?

ideastream is answering as many questions as possible, with help from local experts in a range of fields. You can send us your questions with our online form, through our social media pages and group or call us at 216-916-6476. We'll keep the answers coming on our website and on the air.

Brittany from Pioneer, Ohio, asks: "Should we allow our employees to use fans during this pandemic?"

University Hospitals’ Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Amy Edwards says fans and air conditioners do increase the amount that air moves.

While that may seem like it could increase exposure, Edwards says it might actually dilute the virus over a larger volume of air, making it difficult to catch the virus.

She says she likes the idea of promoting air flow rather than restricting it, with caveats. People shouldn’t cough, breathe, or sneeze directly into fans, and they should make sure the fans are used to circulate air, rather than just blowing on one individual.