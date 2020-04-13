© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Coronavirus Questions Answered: PPE Shortage

By Lisa Ryan
Published April 13, 2020 at 5:06 PM EDT
DeWine said he’s aware that many Ohioans who need personal protective equipment, or PPE, don’t have access to it. [Maridav / Shutterstock]
Jamie from Cleveland asked: My daughter works for Cuyahoga County social services and they are not issued mask or gloves when they have to go out and do home checks. Why not?

Governor Mike DeWine addressed the issue in his press conference last Wednesday.

DeWine said he’s aware that many Ohioans who need personal protective equipment, or PPE, don’t have access to it.

The state is trying to buy masks, but with a worldwide shortage, recycling and sterilizing masks through Ohio-based company Battelle remains one of the best options.

“We’re a long way away from giving a mask to everyone who needs it,” DeWine said.

DeWine encouraged anyone who uses masks to send them to Battelle, which can sterilize masks so they can be re-used up to 20 times.

Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish has also addressed the need for more PPE, saying he’d like to see those in the social services be able to wear it while making house calls, but currently there isn’t enough.

