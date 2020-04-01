Coronavirus Questions Answered: Can I Go To A Funeral? Or My Therapist?

What are your questions about the coronavirus?

After Gov. Mike DeWine issued a stay at home order for Ohioans, listeners had a lot of questions about where they can go and what they’re allowed to do.

Joan from Barberton wanted to know: Can I go to a funeral?

Gov. DeWine has addressed funerals during his press conferences, and he acknowledges it’s a tough decision for a family. While funerals are an exempted event under the stay at home order, he said it might be best to not go in order to avoid spreading the virus. And he said it’s definitely a good idea to stay home if you’re older than 65 or an at-risk group for having severe symptoms.

For events like this, families can choose to have a smaller service for now with close family members, and potentially have a larger gathering in a few months, he said.

Some funeral homes are even opting to live-stream services to protect the living, like Strawbridge Memorial Chapelin Cleveland.

Joan also asked: Can I go to my psychiatrist?

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton encouraged everyone to maintain a connection with their behavioral health provider, or establish a connection if they don’t have one.

Many practices are offering telehealth, so people can continue to receive mental health care without worrying about spreading the coronavirus.

The Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services provides resources for people who are struggling with mental health during this global pandemic.