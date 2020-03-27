Coronavirus Questions Answered: Is It Safe To Have Contact After Symptoms?

What are your questions about the coronavirus?

ideastream is answering as many questions as possible, with help from local experts in a range of fields. You can send us your questions with our online form, through our social media pages and group or call us at 216-916-6476. We'll keep the answers coming on our website and on the air.

Kirk from Lorain asked: “I have a friend who was symptomatic but now is not, and she wants to know how she can tell when it’s safe to get back in contact with others.”

Cleveland Clinic’s Dr. Nikita Desai said she’s concerned about why this person wants to be in contact with others.

“We’re still sheltering in place and quarantined, so she really shouldn’t be seeing her friends at all," Desai said.

This strain of coronavirus is still too new to know exactly when a person stops being contagious, but Desai said she usually recommends about a week after symptoms stop for other viruses. The CDC agrees.

However, even people who think they aren’t sick should stay at home except for essential activities, according to Desai and the governor’s order.