Summit County Confirms First Coronavirus Death

A 70-year-old Summit County resident died from the coronavirus on Wednesday, according to county health officials, the first confirmed COVID-19 death there.

County health officials did not provide any further information about the person during a Thursday news briefing.

Fifty people in Summit County have tested positive for coronavirus, said Medical Director Dr. Erika Sobolewski.

“That’s 23 females, and 27 males – age ranges from 21 to 94 – 15 hospitalized and one death,” she said.

Summit County officials are also investigating complaints against a Hudson day care center for allegedly ignoring Gov. DeWine’s order to close down or obtain a special permit in an effort to help control the coronavirus pandemic. Little Tikes Daycare is one of several businesses health officials are concerned may be operating in defiance of state orders.

There are also three senior long-term care facilities in the county with at least one confirmed COVID-19 case each, officials said.

The county health department did not provide details about two of the senior living facilities, but details of the first confirmed nursing home case in Summit County were made public by the facility itself.

A resident of Ohio Living Rockynol in Akron is in critical condition after the diagnosis was confirmed Saturday.