Coronavirus Questions Answered: Do Essential Businesses Need Permits?

We’re answering your questions about the coronavirus, and there are a lot of questions about Gov. Mike DeWine’s stay at home order.

Someone from DM Wrecking in Cleveland wrote to us and asked: “Where do essential companies get work privileges?”

Essential businesses don’t need a special permit to operate, but Lieutenant Gov. Jon Husted said during a Tuesday press conference that companies should read the full text of the order to make sure they’re allowed to remain open.

If business owners think they fit under the guidelines for essential businesses, they should be prepared to explain to law enforcement and the local board of health why the business should stay open.

Husted said he knows businesses want to remain productive, but having COVID-19 spread through the workforce will be the opposite of a productive business.

“The last thing any responsible business would want to do is to have a violation that allows an employee to become sick and then spread that through your workforce.”

If a business does remain open, there are rules about social distancing and maintaining a clean working environment under Section 18 of the order.

Annie from Lyndhurst wanted to know about businesses taking advantage of the language of the order. She thinks her mom’s workplace should find ways for her to work from home.

Gov. DeWine said during a Tuesday press conference, he hopes all employees talk to their employers if they feel like their health is being put at risk. If the problem isn’t resolved, the employee can reach out to the state, or to the local board of health.

He said he hopes employers make the right decisions to keep employees safe.

“This is something we hope people will do. I think the vast majority of people are doing it. I want to thank them for doing it.”

DeWine said if an employer is not following the order — which specifically requires businesses to allow as many employees to work from home as possible — there could be legal consequences.