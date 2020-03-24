Coronavirus Questions Answered: What Businesses Will Stay Open?

What are your questions about the coronavirus?

ideastream is answering as many questions as possible, with help from local experts in a range of fields. You can send us your questions with our online form, through our social media pages and group or call us at 216-916-6476. We'll keep the answers coming on our website and on the air.

Following Governor Mike DeWine’s “ stay at home” order issued Sunday, many listeners asked questions about which businesses would remain open.

Kaitlyn from Sandusky and Nicholas from Columbus wanted to know if laundromats are considered an essential business that will remain open.

According to the order, laundry services are essential and allowed to remain open.

That includes laundromats, dry cleaners, industrial laundry services and laundry service providers.

But public health officials say even if a business is open, customers should take precautions. If you're going out for an essential errand, they recommend you stay six feet away from people and wash your hands after touching public surfaces.

Deb from Louisville, Ohio wanted to know if plumbers will continue to work, specifically on service calls.

The Ohio Department of Health order considers plumbers one of the critical trades that are allowed to continue working.

Electricians, exterminators, and other service providers that maintain the essential operation of buildings are also included on the list.

Businesses that sell, manufacture, or supply plumbing, hardware, and household appliances can also remain open, providing they facilitate clean work environments with social distancing.

Donna from Martins Ferry asks: How long will beauty salons and barbershops be out of service?

The stay-at-home order recently announced by Gov. DeWine is in effect from 11:59 p.m. on March 23 until 11:59 p.m. on April 6, unless the order is rescinded or modified at an earlier time and day.

But the order closing hair salons and barbershops happened earlier in March. That order states hair salons, barbershops, day spas, nail salons, tattoo parlors, tanning facilities, massage therapy and body piercing businesses are closed until the State of Emergency issued by the governor is no longer in effect, or until the order is rescinded or modified.

There is no specific date or timeline for when that might occur.

Jennifer from New Philadelphia asked: Are lawn care and landscaping services considered essential or nonessential?

The order does not specifically mention landscaping services, but a spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Health said those businesses need to close under the stay-at-home order.

What other businesses are essential and will be allowed to remain open?

The order says the following businesses may remain open:

· Stores that sell food and medicine

· Food and beverage manufacturing

· Licensed medical marijuana production and agriculture

· Organizations that provide charitable and social services

· Religious entities

· Media

· First Amendment protected speech

· Gas stations and transportation businesses

· Financial and insurance institutions

· Hardware and supply stores

· Critical trades

· Mail, shipping, logistics, and delivery services

· Educational institutions

· Laundry services

· Restaurants, if food is eaten off-site

· Businesses that sell, manufacture, or supply products needed to work from home

· Home-based care and services

· Residential facilities and shelters

· Professional services like legal, accounting, insurance, and real estate services

· Critical labor union functions

· Hotels and motels

· Funeral services

Click here to see details and a full list.