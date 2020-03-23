COVID-19 Cases In Two Summit County Nursing Homes

Two residents have tested positive for the coronavirus in two different Summit County nursing homes.

The county health department would not provide any details about the newest case which was confirmed Monday and would not release the name of the nursing home where the patient was living.

Over the weekend, details about the first nursing home case were made public by the senior care facility. Marlene Martin with Summit County Public Health says the resident at Ohio Living Rockynol in Akron is in critical condition.

“We never want to see anyone in nursing homes because they are older adults and many of them have underlying health conditions,” said Martin. “It was definitely something that we were trying to avoid, but realizing it was going to happen. We have wide community spread of this disease at this point,” she said.

Both the state and local health departments are working with the two facilities to help stem the spread of the disease.

There are 28 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Summit County and no deaths.