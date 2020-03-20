Erie County Identifying Businesses To Manufacture Medical Supplies

As coronavirus cases ramp up in Ohio, Erie County’s Economic Development Corporation is asking companies in its area to reach out if they are able to manufacture medical personal protective equipment, such as masks, goggles and gloves.

Executive Director Abbey Bemis said she’s heard from several businesses thus far that are potentially interested and are looking for logistical information about what is needed from them.

“I’m particularly cognizant of what we can do to use the capacity of our businesses and of our people who are healthy and able to be employed, so this is an area where you see multiple parties winning,” she said.

Bemis said so far, she’s heard from food grade facilities and a company that produces surgical devices.

"What I was told when this started is that we haven't seen this kind of request since the Korean War," she said. "So it's been certainly some time since we've needed to enlist this kind of energy."

As more responses come in, she says they’ll work with state partners and officials to figure out production plans and next steps.