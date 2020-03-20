© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Erie County Identifying Businesses To Manufacture Medical Supplies

By Anna Huntsman
Published March 20, 2020 at 10:03 PM EDT
Due to shortages in medical supplies, companies are being asked to consider manufacturing medical personal protective equipment. [InkheartX / Shutterstock]
Due to shortages in medical supplies, companies are being asked to manufacture medical personal protective equipment.

As coronavirus cases ramp up in Ohio, Erie County’s Economic Development Corporation is asking companies in its area to reach out if they are able to manufacture medical personal protective equipment, such as masks, goggles and gloves.

Executive Director Abbey Bemis said she’s heard from several businesses thus far that are potentially interested and are looking for logistical information about what is needed from them.

“I’m particularly cognizant of what we can do to use the capacity of our businesses and of our people who are healthy and able to be employed, so this is an area where you see multiple parties winning,” she said.

Bemis said so far, she’s heard from food grade facilities and a company that produces surgical devices. 

"What I was told when this started is that we haven't seen this kind of request since the Korean War," she said. "So it's been certainly some time since we've needed to enlist this kind of energy."

As more responses come in, she says they’ll work with state partners and officials to figure out production plans and next steps.

Tags
Health CoronavirusCoronavirus Local NewsAmerican GraduateNews Feature
Anna Huntsman
anna.huntsman@ideastream.org | 216-916-6058
See stories by Anna Huntsman
Related Content