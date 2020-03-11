Fuchs Mizrachi School Temporarily Closing After Visitor Contracts COVID-19

The Fuchs Mizrachi School in Beachwood is closing its doors today after a person who visited the school recently was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The school will be closed until Monday and officials will conduct a deep cleaning of the building before the students return.

“We just received some information that someone who came in and ran some programming in our school community returned to Israel, was tested for coronavirus, and just found out that he is a confirmed case,” said Head of School Rabbi Avery Joel.

“It’s already been 11 days and people have been symptom-free so we’re optimistic about it, but the way things are going, who knows?” Joel said.

The man, Rabbi Dov Singer, was in the school on Feb. 27 and 28. After receiving the positive test in Israel, he personally reached out to Joel with the news.

“Thank God he is feeling well, and we wish him continued health,” Joel said.

Though the Cuyahoga County Board of Health did not mandate the school closure, Joel said the closure and added precautions are being taken because the man had close interactions with many students and teachers, he said.

There are 485 students, in kindergarten through 12 th grades, in the building who will be affected by the closure.

This is already the second time Fuchs Mizrachi School community has been impacted by coronavirus concerns. Sixteen high school students are among the more than 25 local teenagers currently on self-quarantine in their homes after being on a bus trip to Washington, D.C., last week with a Cuyahoga County resident who has since been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The Fuchs Mizrachi students under quarantine are currently symptom-free and will be able to return to school March 18, provided no symptoms arise before then, according to the rabbi.