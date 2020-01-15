Cleveland Corrects Reported Flu Numbers

The Cleveland Department of Public Health released updated flu numbers Wednesday, after previously reporting higher numbers of flu deaths and hospitalizations.

There have been 1,978 emergency department visits in Cuyahoga County for flu-like illnesses since the start of the flu season in October until January 4.

In the same amount of time, there were 170 deaths from pneumonia in Cuyahoga County.

The county reported one flu-related death – that of a 16-year-old Berea teen who died on New Year’s Eve. The city did not include the teen’s death in those numbers because it updates numbers after the Department of Public Health is notified of the death, not when the death certificate is issued.

A spokesperson from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health says these numbers are similar to last year’s totals at this point in the flu season. Last month, the Ohio Department of Health said the flu was “widespread,” affecting residents throughout the state.

A press release from the city incorrectly said there were 273 deaths related to pneumonia or flu in Cuyahoga County and 7,111 flu-related emergency room visits from the start of the flu season to January 4.