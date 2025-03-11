© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Digging in on Cleveland's potholes: More than 600 repair requests made this year (so far)

Ideastream Public Media | By Abbey Marshall
Published March 11, 2025 at 2:41 PM EDT
Justin-Bibb-Cleveland-pothole.jpg
Nick Castele
/
Ideastream Public Media
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and a city employee work to fill a pothole.

Driving through Cleveland, you’re sure to see two things: Tim Misny billboards and potholes. But be careful – you may lose a tire looking at the former.

City data shows Clevelanders have submitted 613 pothole repair requests so far this year, accounting for more than 7% of all 311 service requests.

Of those, about 56% were marked as closed — but that doesn't necessarily mean those potholes were filled.

City data shows 269 requests remain open. Kamm’s Corner on Cleveland’s West Side currently has the most open number of requests.

In a typical year, the city uses more than 2,000 tons of material to fill potholes, according to the city’s budget.

Cleveland City Council is poised to pass the city’s 2025 budget next week, which includes $8 million more for roads and resurfacing than last year.

We mapped all the service requests:
