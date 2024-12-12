Greater Cleveland RTA sets rollout of new rail car fleet, updates Metrohealth BRT extension

Plans are moving forward at Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority to replace its aging fleet of rail cars with 60 high-tech cars that are both easier to maintain and safer for riders.

Greater Cleveland RTA's current fleet consists of 69 heavy and light rail cars that are more than 40 yeas old. With the new rail cars, riders will be able to take advantage of new amenities like internal bike-racks and ADA-accessible seating, along with a new fare payment system, RTA CEO India Birdsong Terry said.

Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority Rail Car Replacement Project Team / Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority A concept image of the Siemens Model S200 rail cars with details on the rail car features. The image was presented to Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority board at is committee meetings on Tuesday, April 4, as part of its proposed Rail Car Replacement Project.

"You'll see it immediately because all of a sudden, you're going to see this new railcar kind of going down the line," she said. "All of that will line up between 2026 and 2028, so being able to experience it all in one vehicle is probably the most impactful. It kind of gives you the most bang for your buck."

The upgraded rail cars are expected to serve the Red Line in August 2027. RTA does not yet have a timeline for when the new rail cars will be on the Blue, Green and Waterfront lines.

The transit agency is still working to determine how to best put the new rail cars into service without major disruptions to customers, Deputy General Manager for Engineering and Project Manager Mike Schipper said.

"What we've tasked the design team that's working on that project is to come up with a modular solution ... where we can actually have the materials manufactured, constructed on site so that we can convert the platforms very quickly," Schipper said. "We're not going to shut the line down for months to implement new trains, but we may shut the Red Line East down for a week, Red Line West for a week as we as we bring the trains in."

Extending BRT

RTA also made headway on its MetroHealth Line Bus Rapid Transit project that will better serve riders from Detroit and West 25th to the intersection of State and Pearl roads in Old Brooklyn.

Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority The MetroHealth Bus Rapid Transit will reach from Ohio City to Old Brooklyn.

The project is currently about 60% through the design phase, Director of Engineering and Product Development Joe Shaffer said, with the expectation of finalizing the design by late 2025.

The project will include upgraded traffic signals and bus shelters that can be customized to suit any of the four neighborhoods the Metrohealth Bus Rapid Transit will extend through: Old Brooklyn, Brooklyn Center, Ohio City and Tremont.

RTA says it plans to continue holding public engagement sessions as the project continues, Shaffer said, and intends to begin construction in 2027.