Battleground state or not, Northeast Ohio voters have election anxiety

Voters in Lorain are stressed about the upcoming election, despite the fact that Ohio is not a swing state in the November presidential race.

Residents who were voting at the Lorain County Board of Elections on Oct. 23 expressed anxiety for a range of reasons, including potential post-election violence, concerns about candidates' values and possible conflicts with family members.

Local voters are not alone. A 2024 survey by the American Psychological Association found that 71% of adults said they feel stressed about the upcoming election, with many citing concerns over political polarization and misinformation. An October 2024 Gallup poll also found that 57% of respondents reported that the election was a significant source of stress affecting their mental well-being.

"There has been a lot of stress," said Clarence Pinkard, a voter from Lorain. "I was looking at something last night. I said, boy, it's going to be something crazy, you know? I think the stress level is what we hear in the outside noise — what might be coming. What's the aftermath of this?"

Joan Lissner, who lives in Avon Lake, agreed, adding a lack of trust across the country over the election is one reason there's so much stress.

"I think people are very stressed because they're a little bit more suspicious of their neighbor, which they shouldn't be," she said. "It's the right to vote. Everybody has the right."

Connie Mize, a voter from Grafton, said she's hopeful for leadership that matches her views.

"I think it's important to vote to make sure that you change to get people who maybe have like ideals," she said. "I think it is a bigger issue than just where you live. It's really the whole country and your values and morals."

Stephen Langel / Ideastream Public Media Voters outside the Lorain County Board of Elections said differing political views among relatives and the fear of post-election violence were among the causes for their anxieties related to the November election.

Emily Sudyam, of Elyria, said she's stressed regardless of Ohio's status as a battleground state, thanks to political differences in her family.

"The only stress that I have is different family members that have different opinions than me," she said. "And I feel like this election, specifically, has been more difficult to talk to them about different issues. They get more upset easier."

Despite their stress, voters said they felt an obligation to vote.

"It's a constitutional right that we need to hang on to, and a lot of people have given the last full measure so that we can do that," Lissner said.

Russ Freeman, of Avon Lake, agreed.

"I think it's your obligation as a citizen to voice your opinion," he said. "There's issues in this country that need resolved and the only way you're going to do it is at the ballots."