For Northeast Ohio's Jewish and Muslim voters, a distant war has them thinking local

The Nov. 5 election comes a little more than a year after Hamas launched an attack on Israel that killed more than 1,200 Jews.

That attack, followed by Israel’s invasion of Gaza that resulted in the deaths of thousands of Palestinians, has shaped the way Northeast Ohio’s 150,000 Jews and Muslims view this year’s election.

Jews and Muslims in Northeast Ohio said they feel a deep emotional bond to the small piece of land, whether you call it Israel or Palestine, merely 72 miles across at its widest point in the Middle East.

This could be seen in protests at Case Western Reserve University this year, where pro-Palestinian marchers called for Cuyahoga County to divest in bonds supporting the Israeli side of the war. The bonds are loans to Israel repaid in full, with interest, when the bonds mature.

On the other side, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland held a commemoration earlier this month marking the one-year anniversary of Hamas’ attack, which affects Israelis and the broader Jewish community to this day, said Daniel Zelman, of the Jewish Federation.

“From that moment, time has stood still for the people of Israel as we mourn the loss of those murdered in the attack, those that were killed defending Israel since then. We pray for the remaining hostages to come home," he said.

Stephen Langel / Ideastream Public Media The Jewish Federation of Cleveland held a commemoration earlier this month marking the one-year anniversary of Hamas’ attack.

The event in Beachwood, attended by more than 2,500 people, included a prayer — first in Hebrew, then translated in English — for the more than 250 taken hostage.



Passing on presidential preference

Despite the international aspect of the war, local Jewish and Muslim advocates said their communities are not prioritizing the highest-profile race this year, despite international politics being at the forefront — the presidential election.

Mariely Luengo, a Jewish Federation of Cleveland board member, said the reason is that Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump are both pro-Israel.

She said for many Jews, the question just comes down to who will better “manage” Benjamin "Bibi" Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister.

"Presidentially, I think it's a lot of theories to make about, and what will be the approach of each candidate, who has a better management of Bibi? But I don't think the difference is going to be vast. I don't," Luengo said.

While Democrats have been more conciliatory toward Palestine, they’ve done nothing more substantive to protect the rights of the Muslim community than Republicans, said Omar Kurdi, president of the Arab Americans of Cleveland Young Professionals Network.

“It's very disappointing that we're expected to vote for Harris over Trump just because historically, Democrats have lent an olive branch to our community," he said. "But that olive branch has dried up and it's broken.”



Thinking local

Instead, many local Muslims are focusing on congressional, state and local elections by holding town halls, said Faten Odeh, executive director of the Cleveland and Northern Ohio Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

“We know that democracy is a tool for us to make a real difference in the world," Odeh said. "In this time now, I think people see it as more important than ever to get involved, to register to vote and to make their voices heard."

The Muslim community is focusing on justice, both locally and internationally, Odeh said. For example, they're voting to ensure equity in local governance, community welfare and human rights, she said.

Omar Kurdi / Arab Americans of Cleveland Young Professionals Network The local Muslim community said it plans to focus on more localized elections rather than the presidential election this November.

“We're talking about policies that address systemic inequalities in housing, employment, criminal justice, etcetera, to ensure equal opportunities and treatment for all citizens," she said. "We're also talking about cultural understanding and a celebration of diversity, promoting a society that respects and values our members."

The Jewish community is also focused on local politics, including county council races in 2024 and city council races in 2025. Luengo said this is because some councilmembers are supporting resolutions calling for a ceasefire in the war and for Cuyahoga County to divest its Israeli bonds.

“I am much more worried about local elections, local candidates, and I think most Jews are, too, especially in Cuyahoga County, where we have been very actively trying to fight for the preservation of Zionism at the table," she said.

The resolutions, though largely symbolic, are seen by many Jews as an act of betrayal, Luengo explained.

Stephen Langel / Ideastream Public Media A banner features handwritten messages that say "Bring them home now" at an Oct. 7 event to commemorate the Hamas attack on Israel.

“A lot of these people were people who went to the Jewish community for both an endorsement and checks, so the betrayal of having local people not showing support at the worst time of our generation... very scary,” she said.

As election day approaches, Jewish and Muslim leaders said they will work on keeping their communities engaged and focused on down-ballot races, while influenced by a war that’s nearly 6,000 miles away, yet very close to their hearts.