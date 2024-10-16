Calls for Akron Police Chief Brian Harding's termination are 'misplaced,' mayor says

Akron Mayor Shammas Malik continues to defend Police Chief Brian Harding after some community members called for him to be fired earlier this week.

“I think those [calls] are misplaced,” Malik said during a news conference Wednesday. “I think he is the right person to lead us and lead this department to help us accomplish the change that people are demanding.”

Some activists and elected officials have expressed concerns about Harding’s rejection of a police auditor’s report that found an officer’s body slam of a woman, Dierra Fields, during an arrest to be not objectively reasonable. Harding disagreed with the report and said the takedown was justified.

An Akron jury unanimously acquitted Fields of charges of obstructing official business and resisting arrest in June.

Malik, Harding and other city leaders are reviewing the city’s use-of-force policies, Malik said. They also plan to seek input from the community, he said.

“We have to look at every possible way of strengthening and improving this policy,” he said.

In his initial report about the force against Fields, Police Auditor Anthony Finnell also called for better de-escalation techniques and raised questions about the city’s use-of-force policy.

“The fact that this has been highlighted by the auditor several times, certainly adds urgency to it, certainly adds seriousness to it,” Malik said.

Akron Police are undergoing de-escalation and use-of-force training called Integrating Communications, Assessments, Tactics, or ICAT, Harding said.

A small group is in training now, and eventually, the training will be mandated for all officers, he said.

“This will provide our first responders with the tools, skills and options they need to diffuse a range of critical incidents successfully and safely,” Harding said. “It is an innovative and evidence-based approach to the use-of-force training, and we look forward to offering it to each and every one of our officers.”

Harding continues to have conversations with community leaders about their expectations for public safety, he said.

“I take this very seriously. I respect the input and feedback of Auditor Finnell and the citizen’s oversight board and find value having important dialogue about our policing, policies and practices,” Harding said.

The oversight board was created from a voter-approved charter amendment following the fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker, who was shot by eight officers after a car and foot chase.

The city has reached a settlement agreement with Walker’s family, but Malik declined to comment as city officials continue to work on details of the deal, he said.

City continues to push for controversial waste transfer facility

Malik also addressed an ongoing debate about a proposed waste transfer facility on the city’s east side.

Waste Management has proposed construction of a waste transfer facility on Archwood Avenue and close down an aging facility on Fountain Street.

While the mayor’s office believes the Archwood location is the best site for the facility, some residents have packed city council chambers in recent weeks expressing concerns.

Some are worried about potential environmental impacts, while others have said there was not enough communication about the proposal to residents.

City officials knocked on doors, presented about the facility in ward meetings and offered tours of a similar facility before the site was even proposed to the planning commission, Malik said.

The proposed new site will be 500 to 1,000 feet away homes in the area, Malik said, whereas the old facility is directly adjacent to residents.

“Akron deserves a modern waste transfer facility, one that’s located on a bigger space and farther away from residents,” Malik said.

Waste Management is not moving the old site to the new location, he said.

“We are asking them to build a new facility, a much better facility,” Malik said.

Violent crime is down in Akron, but June 2 shooting still unsolved

Though police have spent more than 400 hours investigating the June 2 East Akron shooting that killed one person and injured 29 others, the shooting remains unsolved, Harding said.

The department still receives tips about the shooting and are following up on leads, he said.

Overall, violent crime declined over the past year in Akron, according to data presented by the police department.

Shootings and shots fired calls have decreased 33%, and offenses where a firearm was used are down 25%, Deputy Chief David Laughlin said.

More illegal guns have been recovered this year compared to 2023, however.

“Our officers and partners agencies are working around the clock to get guns off our streets,” Laughlin said.