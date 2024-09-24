Cleveland's National Air Show will likely end if Burke Lakefront Airport closes, organizers say

A decades-long Labor Day weekend tradition of aerial tricks in Cleveland's skies could end if the city closes the Burke Lakefront Airport.

Organizers of Cleveland's National Air Show said Tuesday there is no other suitable location in the region for the tens of thousands of spectators to watch the Blue Angels and other high-speed aircraft take flight at the annual event.

"A lot of how an air show is structured is really regulated by the [Federal Aviation Administration]," said Kim Dell, the executive director of the Air Show. She cited regulations like spectator distance from flying activities and runway length. "It would be it would be very difficult to relocate the show as it is."

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb appears to be leaning toward closing the airport after his administration released two studies last week indicating that doing so would cause minimal economic impact and free up 450 acres of lakefront property.

Cleveland's show "is known as one of the grand dames of air shows in the United States," Dell said. "We've had some very upset phone calls and social media posts... They are very, very supportive and very passionate about this event."

Tens of thousands gather from across the region, country and world to watch military aircrafts perform acrobats along the Lake Erie shore. It's a tradition dating back to the 1920s, when the city would host air races. The current day show was established in 1964.

The event is not paid for by the city. Cleveland National Air Show, a nonprofit organization, foots the $1.7 million annual bill, bolstered by admission for paid spectator zones and concessions. Dell said a previous economic impact study conducted by the Air Show found the event brings $7.1 million to the region each year.

"It would really be very, very sad because I think there's a lot of people that look forward to watching the show," Dell said.

But fans can be assured that any decision is years away: City leadership has not yet made a final decision on the future of the airport.

A spokesperson told Ideastream that should they proceed, the city is "committed to working with the Air Show organizers to explore creative alternatives for its future in Cleveland."