Ukrainian children, orphaned by ongoing war, visit Northeast Ohio for respite from conflict

A group of about a dozen Ukrainian children, orphaned by the ongoing war, are currently vacationing in Northeast Ohio as part of a program intended to provide an escape from the sounds of “sirens and bombings.”

Gabe Ewen / Ideastream Public Media Most of the kids are 16-years-old and younger.

“To have the time of peace, the time of silence and love from the families,” said Diyana Gabyak, a local director for the Georgia-based nonprofit Together Ministry. “Of course, we will never be able to fill the space in their heart, but at least we’re trying to do whatever we can to make this happiness, make the love, the feeling of enjoyment.”

Together Ministry runs a program called United for Ukraine Kids (U4U Kids) that aims to help provide a healing process for children who have lost a parent in the Russia-Ukraine War and introduce them to life in the United States. The children in the program are paired with host “families” in different U.S. cities for a trip that lasts a few weeks. The group visiting Cleveland arrived in mid-July 18 and will leave on August 11.

Introducing these kids to this country could encourage them to go to school or live here in the future, Gabyak said.

Gabe Owen / Ideastream Public Media The kids are visiting Ohio for almost a month.

In Northeast Ohio, the kids have had plenty to do including a trip to Cedar Point, the Great Lakes Science Center and a Cleveland Guardians game.

“I’m grateful that I had such an opportunity to see something new,” said 15-year-old Olha Bernarovska. "Cleveland is a very good city. It’s not too noisy. I love the fact that there are many Ukrainians here. It’s very beautiful here."

Irina Ihnatenko’s husband died 19 months ago — 10 days after joining the war efforts. Ihnatenko chaperoned this trip with her two daughters aged 15 and 10. She said she appreciates the warm welcome she and her daughters have received from the host families.

“They’re very happy. I can see their smiles. They laugh a lot. They enjoy this time with the family,” Ihnatenko said. “I saw how their parents look after these kids like they’re their own kid.”

On Wednesday, before an afternoon at a Middleburg Heights trampoline park, the kids took a campus tour of Case Western Reserve University.

Gabe Ewen / Ideastream Public Media The kids also recently visited the Great Lakes Science Center, Cedar Point and caught a Guardians game at Progressive Field.

“I love the fact that there are so many directions and programs here,” said 12-year-old Batyuk Volodymyr. “Wonderful conditions, architecture, buildings, very cool.”

CWRU economics professor Roman Sheremeta was born and raised in Ukraine and remains an advocate for Ukraine and its people. He was the driving force behind this week’s partnership between CWRU and U4U Kids.

He also enjoyed helping give the tour.

“It’s a privilege. It’s something I feel obligated to,” Sheremeta said. “I see myself in them. I see myself in the age of 12 to 16 as I was starting to plan my future — a lot of uncertainties. Now they have even more uncertainty because of the war.”