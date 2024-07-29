Former Akron council member Bruce Bolden returns to council as new Ward 8 representative

The newest Akron City Councilmember is not entirely new to the job.

Council members unanimously voted to confirm former council member Bruce Bolden to the vacant Ward 8 seat during its meeting Monday night.

Bolden succeeds James Hardy, who unexpectedly resigned July 1 after serving just six months on council.

Bolden previously represented Ward 1 from 1991 to 1997, according to a Monday news release. He also represented council on the city’s Joint Economic Development Board for Bath, Copley, and Coventry Townships, according to the release.

“We are excited to have Bruce Bolden rejoin City Council as the Ward 8 Representative,” Council President Margo Sommerville said in the release. “Bruce is an experienced public servant with a keen understanding of city government and a proven record of accomplishment which readies him to represent the residents of Ward 8 from day one. We have expectations as he commences this new season of public service.”

Bolden is excited to get back into local politics, he said. In particular, he hopes to help residents better navigate government services.

“Whether it's something as simple as a zoning issue your neighbor has, or something you have, or it's something bigger where you need to develop property … how do you navigate that? Who do you talk to?” Bolden said. “Who’s going to be your champion down here? And that’s something that can help. I did that before, and I look forward to doing it again, and just helping people get, figure out what they need.”

Pointing to safety and zoning as two of his focuses, Bolden added that he looks forward to hearing from residents about their top priorities. He also plans to meet with Hardy, as well as Mayor Shammas Malik, who previously represented the ward, he said.

“I look forward to working with them to find out what they feel the needs are, and I’m pretty sure the residents will let me know,” he added.

Bolden has lived in the ward since 2001, he said.

Bolden currently serves on the board of zoning appeals, which he will step away from now that he is on city council, he said.

A screening committee of council members selected Bolden from a slate of 21 applicants.

Bolden will have to run to keep the seat in a special election in May 2025.

N.J. Akbar, who also applied for the seat, announced Monday he is planning run in the special election. Akbar previously served as president of the Akron Public Schools Board of Education.

Ward 8 encompasses Akron’s more affluent northwest side, including the Merriman Valley, Fairlawn Heights, Northwest Akron and Wallhaven neighborhoods.

Several Ward 8 residents held a virtual town hall candidate forum last week. According to exit polling compiled by the organizers, Bolden was the overall second choice of the attendees, behind Meghan Meeker.

“Bruce stood out in the candidate forum. Bruce was genuine, has experience as a former ward representative, and has the contacts and context of council’s work,” organizers wrote in the exit report released Friday.