Akron-Canton Airport awarded $3.2 million to pave way for expansion

The Akron-Canton Airport is planning to add new ramps and hangar space with a $3.2 million state grant.

“The addition of ramp pavement to the West Side General Aviation Area provides much-needed flexibility for our current and future tenants to expand,” said Ren Camacho in the release, president and CEO of the Akron-Canton Airport.

“This development will create jobs, improve transportation options, enhance educational opportunities and boost the economic vitality of our community for years to come.”

Ohio Rep. Bill Roemer (R-Richfield) recently toured the airport to discuss the new funding, is part of Substitute House Bill 2, the state's two-year capital construction budget. State Sen. Kristina Roegner also toured the facility, according to the release.

"As Ohio's aviation industry continues to grow, it is important that we have the infrastructure ready and available to accommodate new tenants," Roemer said in the release. "This investment will attract new business into the area, continuing the boom in Ohio's economy and workforce."