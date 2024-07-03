Want to set off 4th of July fireworks? These Northeast Ohio cities have restrictions

Fireworks are a central part of many Independence Day celebrations, and it's not uncommon for individuals in communities across Northeast Ohio to set off personal displays in backyards and driveways.

That used to be illegal in Ohio, but in 2022, the state passed a law allowingadults to set off fireworks on their own properties on certain days of the year, including July 3, 4 and 5.

Many municipalities, however, have since opted out of these exceptions and imposed their own ordinances that prohibit the use of fireworks within their limits.

That created a patchwork of rules across the state that residents must navigate to determine when and where it's legal to launch fireworks.

See the list below of firework restrictions across many of Northeast Ohio’s municipalities.

Ashland County



Ashland: The discharge of consumer-grade fireworks is prohibited.

Cuyahoga County



Bedford: Bedford City Council has imposed a complete ban on consumer-grade fireworks.

Bedford Heights: The discharge, ignition and explosion of fireworks are prohibited in Bedford Heights, according to the Ohio Department of Commerce.

Berea: Berea City Council has imposed a ban on discharging, exploding or igniting fireworks.

Brecksville: The discharge of fireworks, except by licensed professionals, is prohibited, according to the Ohio Department of Commerce.

Brook Park: The ignition, explosion or discharge of fireworks is prohibited.

Cleveland: The sale and use of fireworks without a permit is prohibited.

Euclid: The ignition, discharge or explosion of fireworks is prohibited.

Highland Heights: The possession, sale or discharge of fireworks is prohibited.

Middleburg Heights: Consumer-grade fireworks are prohibited, according to the Ohio Department of Commerce.

North Royalton: Fireworks are prohibited within the city limits.

Pepper Pike: Fireworks are prohibited, according to the Ohio Department of Commerce.

Shaker Heights: The discharge of consumer-grade fireworks is prohibited.

South Euclid: The discharge, ignition or explosion of fireworks is banned.

Strongsville: Residents are prohibited from setting off fireworks.

Warrensville Heights: The discharge, ignition and explosion of fireworks without official permission are prohibited.

Westlake: The discharge, ignition and explosion of consumer-grade fireworks are prohibited.

Erie County



Vermillion: The discharge of fireworks is prohibited.

Geauga County



Aurora: Residents are prohibited from discharging fireworks on their own property, according to the Ohio Department of Commerce.

Lake County



Concord Township: The discharge, ignition and explosion of fireworks is prohibited, according to the Ohio Department of Commerce.

Eastlake: The discharge of fireworks is prohibited.

Fairport Harbor: The possession and discharge of fireworks are prohibited.

Painesville: The sale, possession and discharge of consumer-grade fireworks is prohibited, according to the Ohio Department of Commerce.

Lorain County



Amherst: The discharge of fireworks in Amherst is prohibited.

Avon Lake: Fireworks are prohibited from being discharged in the city limits.

Medina County



Medina: The discharge of fireworks is prohibited in Medina.

Stark County



Minerva Village: The discharge, ignition and explosion of fireworks are prohibited, according to the Ohio Department of Commerce.

Summit County

