Akron City Councilmember James Hardy resigns

The city council member who represents most of Akron’s northwest neighborhoods has resigned.

Ward 8 Councilmember James Hardy, who only served about six months on council, announced his resignation Monday, according to a news release from city council.

“Recent developments in my professional life have made it impossible for me to provide the time and responsiveness I planned to bring to Ward 8 as its council representative,” Hardy wrote in a resignation letter. “Fairlawn Heights, Northwest Akron, Wallhaven, and Merriman Valley each expect and deserve more attention than I will be able to provide going forward.”

Hardy was sworn in with four other new council memberson Dec. 11, 2023. He succeeded Shammas Malik, who did not seek another term because he successfully ran for mayor.

Council President Margo Sommerville thanked Hardy in the news release.

“Akron City Council would like to thank Councilman Hardy for his service to the residents of Ward 8 particularly, but also to the city of Akron as a whole,” Sommerville said. “His love for the City of Akron and extensiveness of his service to the residents has left an indelible mark than cannot soon be forgotten.”

Prior to serving on city council, Hardy spent six years on the Akron Public Schools Board of Education and five years as a Deputy Mayor in the Dan Horrigan administration.

During his short time on city council, Hardy spoke out against Summa Health's proposed acquisition by a venture capital company. He also criticized Malik's budget proposal to increase the number of cabinet positions.

Hardy will work with his successor to help with the transition, he wrote.

“I remain a cheerleader for Akron and plan to volunteer for causes dear to me such as preserving our tree canopy and improving our neighborhood parks,” Hardy wrote. “I will work with whomever Akron City Council appoints to fill the vacancy to ensure important items are not lost in transition.”

Council has 30 days to appoint a replacement. Anyone interested should submit a letter of interest and resume to the clerk’s office by noon on July 22, according to the release.

Applicants must have lived in Ward 8 for the past year.

Hardy is the second Akron council member to resign this year. Former Ward 1 Councilmember Nancy Holland unexpectedly resigned days into the new year on Jan 5, 2024.

Samuel DeShazior replaced Holland.