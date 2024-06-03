What's the solution to Cleveland's housing crisis? Some say 3D printed houses

Some Cleveland leaders believe 3D printing could provide one solution to the city's housing crisis.

Cleveland City Council recently approved $500,000 to the Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry for the endeavor. The group will use $150,000 to look at how other cities like Detroit, Michigan and Austin, Texas, are using the technology to provide housing and the remaining $350,000 to construct two pilot houses using 3D-printed concrete panels.

Michael Sering, who runs the city's men's homeless shelter, said the homes can be built on a much quicker timeline — and more affordably — than traditional homes. He said as housing prices rise and wages remain relatively stagnant, the nonprofit is constantly looking for innovative solutions.

Although housing in Cleveland is relatively affordable compared to other cities in the U.S., lower median wages here combined with high interest rates means home ownership is out of reach for many.

In Cleveland, the median sale price for homes was $129,000 in April, according to data from Redfin, while census data reports a median wage of about $37,000 in 2022. Nationally, the median home sale price was almost $433,000 and the median annual wage $74,755.

"The biggest correlation to homelessness is the lack of affordable housing," Sering said. "We're really hoping that it'll make the homeownership pipeline available to more people; people that have been traditionally priced out."

The concrete panels for the two pilot homes will be constructed by large 3D printers in a warehouse by an outside manufacturer. They will then be shipped to Cleveland for on-site completion, including roofing, electrical and more.

After that phase, however, Sering said LMM will work to secure funding to bring the means of production to Cleveland so the nonprofit can manufacture more homes, or potentially developments, within the city.

He said not only will affordable housing potentially benefit the low-income and homeless individuals he works with, but many other Clevelanders struggling in the current market.

"Homeownership is critical for lots of other people, you know, middle class, people can benefit from, you know, affordable housing and homeownership," he said.