Electrical upgrades are in the works at West Side Market after power outage

Friday night's wind storm knocked out power and closed the West Side Market Saturday, costing vendors who say they lost inventory when refrigeration units failed. The market reopened Sunday, but vendors are calling for the installation of backup generators.

The market has emergency generators to run lights and essential infrastructure like the sewage ejector pump when the power goes out, but there is no full-building backup generator – at least for now.

"If the refrigeration system is knocked offline, it is consistent for us to close the market, although this is the first time this has happened since I've been part of the market," said Jessica Trivisonno, the city's senior strategist for the West Side Market.

The city, which owns the more than century-old market, has committed $20 million to make major infrastructure repairs, including electrical upgrades, which she said are slated to begin this year, Trivisonno said.

Last fall, Cleveland City Council approved the transfer of the market’s management from the city to the nonprofit the Cleveland Public Market Corporation. The nonprofit will steward the $44 million master plan, which includes expansion plans like a commercial kitchen, event spaces and a prepared food hall.

"It is part of the long-term plan for the market to have better systems in place and stronger infrastructure," Trivisonno said. "We're obviously prioritizing having stronger infrastructure at the market to try to make sure that things like this don't affect the small businesses that operate there."

The city is aiming for operations to change hands by the end of the month, Trivisonno said.

"What I don't want to have happen is for people to think like, 'Oh, I shouldn't shop at the market because it's unreliable,'" Trivisonno said. "The vendors at the market have so much pride in their product and their service to customers."