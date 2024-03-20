Amid questions from council, Akron Mayor Shammas Malik gets feedback from residents about budget

Amid questions about new positions in his administration, Akron Mayor Shammas Malik continues to defend his proposed $815 million operating budget to residents.

Malik answered questions alongside finance director Steve Fricker in a Facebook Live Wednesday afternoon. He is also holding an in-person town hall discussion Wednesday night.

Several city councilmembers have questioned Malik’s proposal to hire a net of eight new senior staff members, asking for some of those funds instead to be invested in the city’s neighborhoods.

In the Facebook Live conversation, Malik once again defended the positions.

“I really want to kind of echo that if we’re going to tackle some of these basic issues in our community, we have to make sure we have people who are dealing with them head-on,” Malik said.

The new roles focus on initiatives such as education and youth opportunities and public engagement, Malik said.

“We should have somebody waking up every day thinking about what Akron Public Schools is doing and how our other education partners fit into that. That’s so critical to the future of the community,” Malik added.

The increase in administration staff is less than a half of a percent of the total budget, he added.

Malik and Fricker answered questions that came through in the comments of the Facebook Live.

Malik pushed back on a question about his investment in "top heavy" positions in his administration.

“It’s not like I'm just expanding the number of seats at the cabinet table,” he said. “I'm not hiring, you know, people to drive me around or anything like that. I really view this as making sure that we have a city government, that folks aren't burned out, and that means investing in police and fire.”

A few questions dealt with hiring and retaining Akron police officers, which Malik said is another priority in the budget.

In response to a question about why the city is budgeting for the highest number of officers in decades, Malik said this will help officers have time for community policing in addition to responding to emergency calls.

"You also have time for some of those encounters that aren't an emergency, where folks can sit and chat with a neighbor on the stoop for five minutes and get to know the person," Malik said.

The city is also looking to hire for a position dedicated to police retention.

“We want to look at what we can do and what incentive structures we can create, but the big thing to know here is that this is the last year of the police union contract and so, a lot of that is going to end up being negotiated into the contract,” Malik added.

Malik says the city would like to create a pipeline for middle school and high school students.

“You can't become an officer until 21, but, if we can find something you can do from 18 to 21 and really have that path for you, that will help, and the same is true with [the fire department] as well,” Malik said.

Malik will answer more questions from residents at Firestone Community Learning Center at 6 p.m.