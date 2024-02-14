Here's what residents say they want in Cleveland's upcoming budget

Public safety appeared to be top of mind for residents as Cleveland City Council made their rounds on a city tour to explain the upcoming annual budgeting process.

The "What's in Your Wallet" event attracted dozens on the tour's final stop at Gunning Park Recreation Center in West Park on Wednesday afternoon, where residents had the opportunity to ask questions and voice concerns.

"I want to be able to go down Kinsman Avenue, I want to feel safe that I can't pull up to another car and feel like somebody is going to shoot me inside of the window or something," said 68-year-old resident Sharon Brown. "I need safety over there. I need safety all around. That's my priority."

Brown was one of many who spoke in favor of investing in police ahead of next week's budget hearings of Mayor Justin Bibb’s annual proposal.

Earlier this month, Bibb proposed slashing 148 vacant police positions in an effort to pay for historic raises and benefits negotiated last year as a way to recruit and retain officers. Cutting those positions, which remain unfilled, is a decision that has proved unpopular among some members of council, and apparently, members of the public.

"Policemen and EMS definitely does not need to be cut," said 74-year-old resident Bessie Fore. "I really don't know what areas should be cut, but I know Cleveland EMS and police officers should remain."

It's the first time Cleveland City Council members have hosted such events ahead of budget hearings. It was a great opportunity for not only residents to get educated on city processes, but for elected officials to hear what's important, Councilmember Stephanie Howse-Jones said. She said many of the residents across the city had the same concerns.

"What we're hearing here at Gunning is the same we're hearing everywhere else," Howse-Jones said. "There are so many similarities that we have all throughout the City of Cleveland, and I think it is a consistent reminder for us for those in leadership … we all represent the City of Cleveland."

Cleveland City Council begins budget hearings next week. The finalized budget must be approved by April 1.