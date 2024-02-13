Cleveland approves tax incentives to bring 225 jobs, benefits to Cleveland's Central neighborhood

A new food processing plant said it plans to soon bring 225 jobs and several community engagement opportunities to one of Cleveland's most impoverished neighborhoods.

Cleveland City Council approved Monday a 10-year, 75% tax abatement for certain real property improvements to be made for improvements and an addition to the empty Goodwill building at 2295 East 55th St. by International Food Solutions, a Florida-based Asian and Latin food company that supplies school lunch and military meals nationwide.

Council also approved a 50% tax credit on all payroll taxes for five years, a policy that is used for companies that create at least 50 new city jobs.

As part of their proposal, the company presented a suite of community benefits offered to the Central neighborhood where their facilities will be located, including:



The establishment of an Ohio History Connections historic marker for the Majestic Hotel, a hotel built in 1907 as the city's primary accommodations for Black patrons before integration

$10,000 investment to install murals on E. 55th and Central honoring Majestic Hotel

Creation of a $30,000 pocket park in front of their building along E. 55th Street

A commitment to launch an area business association group

Quarterly food donations to Shiloh Baptist Church and other Ward 5 organizations

Annual $1,500 donation to an organization that serves Ward 5

$75/week childcare stipend for all full-time employees in good standing

And more

Central's median household income is just over $10,000 — more than $20,000 less than the rest of the city's, according to figures from the Center for Community Solutions.

"This is the gold standard of community benefits," said Council Member Richard Starr, whose Ward 5 will be the site of the new facility. "You look at the work and the way they want to be a champion in our community from making sure they're making annual donations and contributions to different organizations in our community, paying for childcare services, working with our church to help support our food donation distribution... I'm proud to champion this project."

IFS estimates their new jobs will generate $2.6 million in new income taxes for the city over 10 years.