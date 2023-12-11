Five new faces to join Akron City Council at Monday swearing-in

Five new Akron City Council members will be sworn in Monday night during council’s final meeting of 2023.

Four of the new members will represent city wards and the fifth is a new at-large council member.

Democrat Jan Davis defeated longtime Ward 4 Councilmember Russ Neal in the May primary earlier this year. This district covers West Akron and Wallhaven.

Wards 5 and 8 had council open seats after their current representatives ran for mayor: Tara Mosley and Shammas Malik, who later won the Democratic primary and ran unopposed in the general election.

Mosley will be succeeded by Johnnie Hannah. James Hardy, a former city planner, will take Malik’s place in Ward 8.

Ward 5 covers parts of East Akron, Cascade Valley, University Park and Middlebury.

Ward 8 spans most of Northwest Akron and includes parts of Merriman Valley and Wallhaven.

Tina Boyes will succeed retiring Ward 9 Councilmember Mike Freeman, who represented the Kenmore neighborhood on city council for more than 20 years. Boyes, a Democrat, defeated Republican Micah Townsend in the November election.

Freeman was recently appointed to the city’s planning commission.

In the at-large race, Democrat Eric Garrett defeated incumbent Ginger Baylor. Democratic incumbents Linda Omobien and Jeff Fusco won their bids for reelection.

Other ward council members ran unopposed: Ward 1 Councilmember Nancy Holland, Ward 2 Councilmember Phil Lombardo, Ward 6 Councilmember Brad McKitrick, Ward 7 Councilmember Donnie Kammer and Ward 10 Councilmember Sharon Connor.

Council President Margo Sommerville, who represents Ward 3 west of Downtown, defeated independent candidate William Reynolds.

The new members will be sworn in at 7 p.m. Monday. The regular council meeting, which usually begins at 7, has been moved up to 5 p.m.

In addition to the new members, council is undergoing changes after passing two ordinances on Dec. 4 that modified public comment rulesand banned signs, banners and backpacks.

Going forward, council meetings will begin at 6:30 p.m. instead of 7, and public comment will be at the top of the agenda instead of at the end. Public comment is now limited to the first 10 people who sign up to speak by 4 p.m. ahead of the meeting.