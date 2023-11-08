Early voting open in second East Cleveland mayoral recall election in less than two years

On Dec. 5 voters in East Cleveland will decide whether to recall Mayor Brandon King. Early voting — both by mail and in-person — has begun in that contest, according to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.

It is the second time in less than two years that East Clevelanders will vote on recalling King. In November 2022, King survived a recall attempt by 19 votes, according to board of elections results.

Voters can vote by mail or cast a ballot in-person at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections located at 2925 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland.

Those who would like to vote by mail can do so by sending an application to the board of elections. Applications must be received on or before 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 to get the ballot request processed. Ballot Applications are available online at www.443vote.us, by calling216-443-VOTE (8683) and at all public libraries.

The early in-person voting schedule is:

Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, 2925 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115.

Weekdays, Nov. 7-24 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 10 - Closed for Veterans Day

Thursday, Nov. 23 - Closed for Thanksgiving

Monday, Nov. 27, 7:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 28, 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Weekday, Nov. 29 - Dec. 1, 7:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 3, 1 - 5 p.m.

Election Day Voting

Dec. 5

Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., according to the board of elections.

Voters must provide photo identification to vote. Acceptable forms of photo identification include an unexpired Ohio driver’s license, a state ID card, an interim ID form issued by the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, a U.S. passport or passport card, a U.S. military ID card, an Ohio National Guard ID card or a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs ID card that includes the voter’s name and photograph.

