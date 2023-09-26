Cleveland council member to debate organizers of 'People's Budget' proposal Tuesday

On Tuesday a city leader and grassroots organizers will go head-to-head over an upcoming ballot measure that would give citizens control over a portion of the city’s budget.

Councilmember Kris Harsh of Ward 13, which includes Old Brooklyn and part of the Stockyard neighborhoods, has been leading a charge against the upcoming ballot measure. He will be joined by Robyn Kaltenbach as his debate partner. She is a Ward 13 resident who works in the nonprofit sector.

Debating in support of the measure are PB CLE Steering Committee members Aleena Starks, the political director of Ohio Working Families Party, and Jonathan Welle, the executive director of economic development incubator Cleveland Owns.

Members of both sides will discuss a proposed charter amendment that would codify participatory budgeting, a practice that allows residents to pitch programs and projects to be funded using part of the city budget, into Cleveland’s charter.

Clevelanders will vote on the charter amendment, also called Issue 38, in November.

If the measure passes, it would eventually allocate an equivalent of 2% of the city’s general fund — roughly $14 million — to participatory budgeting or the “People’s Budget.” Residents over the age of 13 would be able to vote on how those dollars are spent with guidance from a steering committee that would be appointed by Cleveland City Council and the mayor, according to the charter amendment language.

Cleveland City Council has been opposed to the idea, citing concerns of fiscal responsibility and representative democracy, since Mayor Justin Bibb first worked with PB CLE to pitch a pilot program earlier this year. That original proposal included the use of the city’s federal stimulus dollars. City Council killed that plan, and PB CLE worked to get a proposed amendment added to the November ballot to enshrine participatory budgeting in the city charter, a measure Bibb now opposes.

Cleveland’s budget is currently proposed by the mayoral administration and amended and ultimately approved by Cleveland City Council.

In the months since organizers collected enough signatures to add the charter amendment to the ballot, Cleveland City Council members have become increasingly heated in their opposition to the proposal, warning of “massive layoffs” and a detrimental effect on the city and its departments. PB CLE calls those threats scare tactics.

Labor unions that represent city employees or contractors have joined the chorus of those in opposition, fearing how budget cuts elsewhere could affect their departments.

Last week, Harsh debated PB CLE steering committee members Molly Martin and Andre White on Ideastream’s "Sound of Ideas" show last week alongside Councilmember Richard Starr. The heated discussion centered on questions from council over who drafted the legislation, where the money will come from and who will be accountable.

Tuesday's debate will be moderated by Carrie Cofer, the head speech and debate coach at the Rhodes High School Campus.

The free event will take place Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. at the Little Theater inside Public Auditorium at 500 Lakeside Ave.