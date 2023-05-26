After just 5 months, the new Cuyahoga County executive is looking for a new chief of staff

After five months on the job, Eric Wobser is resigning as chief of staff of Cuyahoga County for a new job in Sandusky.

Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne hired Wobser, the then-city manager of Sandusky, following Ronayne’s election in fall 2022 to lead his transition team.

As the former executive director of Ohio City Incorporated and a special projects manager at Cleveland City Hall, Wobser's knack for economic development and planning made him Ronayne's top pick for the chief of staff role.

Wobser announced Friday that he will return to Sandusky to pursue a new role as the CEO of the Greater Sandusky Partnership. Part of the decision, Ronayne said, was to be closer to family.

"It gives him a great opportunity to do that in a field that he loves, which is helping with regional economic development agenda of Northeast Ohio," Ronayne said.

Wobser was instrumental in pushing forward some of Ronayne’s top priorities as county executive, including housing, transportation, the county’s waterfront and ongoing jail and justice center discussions.

"Some of that is still emerging, but all of that will have Eric’s prints on it and he leaves, even in a short amount of time, a legacy from the work that he’s done," Ronayne said.

Ronayne will hire an interim chief of staff following Wobser’s departure later this summer.