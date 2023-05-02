Akron City Council primary marked by notable upsets

All 13 Akron City Council positions were on the May primary ballot Tuesday. The majority of incumbents will keep their seats, but some new faces will join them next year, according to unofficial election results.

Of the three incumbents not seeking reelection, two were competing for mayor. Ward 8 Councilmember Shammas Malik won the Democratic nomination and will likely be the next mayor since there are no Republicans or independents on the ballot for the general election. Ward 5 Councilmember Tara Mosely came in third.

Johnnie Hannah ran unopposed in the Ward 5 Democratic primary and will face independent Shamoriea Hilliard in the general election in November.

In the Democratic primary for Malik's Ward 8 seat, James Hardy, former deputy mayor for integrated development and chief of staff for Mayor Dan Horrigan, beat Sage Lewis, who formerly ran a “tent city” for unhoused individuals. No Republican or independent filed to run in the general election.

The city’s ninth ward, which encompasses the Kenmore neighborhood, will have a new representative for the first time in more than 16 years. Longtime Councilmember Mike Freeman decided not to seek reelection.

Voters will decide in November between Tina Boyes, who won the Democratic primary Tuesday, and Micah Townsend, the sole Republican candidate.

Two Incumbents come up short

There were nine Democrats running for at-large seats, including the three incumbents: Jeff Fusco, Ginger Baylor and Linda Omobien. While Omobien and Fusco topped the vote, Baylor came in 4th behind Eric Garrett, a lifelong Akron resident and business owner. The percentage of votes separating Garrett and Baylor was less than a half percent of votes cast which could trigger an automatic recount if the difference holds after mail-in and provisional ballots are counted.

Baylor was trailed by Fran Wilson, Derrick Hall, Ronald Smith Sr., Reau McClendon and Johnny Osby.

If the recount stands, Omobien, Fusco and Garrett will run against two Republicans in the fall: Cynthia Blake and Vyrone Finney.

Voters will select three candidates for the at-large positions.

Another surprise of the night was in Ward 4, where Councilmember Russ Neal lost to Jan Davis. Davis won 44% of the vote to Neal's 40%.

Meanwhile, Ward 1 Councilmember Nancy Holland defeated Jude Yovichin. Ward 3 Councilmember and President of Council Margo Sommerville beat Damarios Walker and will face independent challenger William Reynolds in the general election.

Four of the city’s 10 wards were unopposed. Ward 2 Councilmember Phil Lombardo, Ward 6 Councilmember Brad McKitrick, Ward 7 Councilmember Donnie Kammer and Ward 10 Councilmember Sharon Connor will all remain in office.

The new council will be tasked with forging a working relationship with the city’s new mayor and administration when they are sworn in Jan. 1.

