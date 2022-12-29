Ohio Supreme Court says Cleveland drivers who sued for traffic camera refunds won't get them

In a long awaited decision, a split Ohio Supreme Court says Cleveland doesn’t owe more than $4 million to drivers who paid tickets issued from traffic cameras. The ruling relates to a class action lawsuit against the camera program which shut down in 2014.

Drivers who leased cars or drove employer owned vehicles sued over fines they paid which they say, as non-owners, they shouldn’t have had to. The camera program's law was changed to exclude those drivers after they filed the lawsuit in 2009.

But Cleveland’s attorney Gary Singletary told the justices in September 2021 they weren’t entitled to refunds.

“They knew they had violated the speed limit. They admitted they violated the speed limit by paying," Singletary said.

During those arguments, the drivers’ attorney Paul Flowers argued they didn’t appeal because hiring a lawyer was necessary, the city sent out collection notices and added fines when there were appeals, and appeals were denied anyway.

In the majority opinion, Republican Justice Sharon Kennedy wrote the drivers could have appealed but admitted guilt by paying the tickets, so they can’t challenge the fines now. Republican Justices Pat Fischer and Pat DeWine agreed, and Democratic Justice Melody Stewart agreed with the judgment only.

But Republican Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor and Democratic Justices Jennifer Brunner and Michael Donnelly disagreed, saying the lengthy appeals process and increased penalties created an unfair catch-22.