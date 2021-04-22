© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Residents of chemically impacted communities carry the externality monument.
3 Images

Externality monument

monument-procession
Residents of chemically impacted communities carry the externality monument on Feb. 3, 2024.  (Abigail Bottar / Ideastream Public Media)
IMG_1418.jpg
Members of chemically impacted communities bring the externality monument to the yard of a home in East Palestine on Feb. 3, 2024.  (Abigail Bottar / Ideastream Public Media)
IMG_1430.jpg
Residents of chemically impacted communities place the externality monument in the yard of an East Palestine home on Feb. 3, 2024.  (Abigail Bottar / Ideastream Public Media)
1/3