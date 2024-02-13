Great Lakes Now hosts a PBS Climate Virtual Town Hall focused on climate solutions, resilience and innovation.

We’ll showcase excerpts from the documentary, “Ted Explores: A New Climate Vision,” and talk with researchers, journalists and other experts at the frontlines of addressing the challenges of a changing climate with rigor and imagination.

J. Carl Ganter, award-winning photojournalist, reporter, and co-founder and director of Circle of Blue, will moderate the event.

Featured guests include:

--David Biello, TED's lead science curator and the author of "The Unnatural World: The Race to Remake Civilization in Earth's Newest Age"

--Henk Ovink, Executive Director of the Global Commission on the Economics of Water, Senior Fellow at the World Resources Institute, and recent past UN Special Envoy for Water.

--Chelsea Schelly, Professor of Sociology in the Department of Social Sciences and Director of Research at the Center for Innovation in Sustainability & Resilience at Michigan Technological University

--Curt Wolf, University of Michigan’s Director of Urban Collaboratory and co-lead on a multi-partner project called the Michigan Center Michigan Center for Freshwater Innovation

--Ann Baughman, Associate Director for Freshwater Future. Ann manages the climate program–helping communities build resilience to the impacts of climate change.

--Valoree Gagnon, Director of University-Indigenous Community Partnerships at the Great Lakes Research Center at Michigan Technological University

--Justin Bibb, Mayor of Cleveland, Ohio, and Chair of Climate Mayors. Mayor Bibb is a strong advocate for elevating local climate leadership and priorities.

This event is made possible through a climate programming collaboration between PBS and Detroit Public Television.