Summit County tanker truck crash causes fires on highway and in Brandywine Creek

Diesel fuel from a truck crash in Summit County spilled into Brandywine Creek Saturday morning, resulting in a temporary fire.

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, a tanker truck driving on State Route 8 in Macedonia crashed on the ramp heading Interstate 271 north. The truck fell off the ramp and onto SR 8, causing a fire and killing the driver.

According to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, the truck was carrying 7,500 gallons of diesel fuel, some of which spilled into the nearby Brandywine Creek, causing a temporary fire in the creek.

Ohio EPA said it is installing containment in the creek to stop the spread of the material and is overseeing abatement efforts. The agency does not yet have details on the full severity of the spill.

“We just ask the public to be cautious coming into that area,” said Summit County Sheriff’s office spokesperson Bill Holland.

Parts of SR 8 in both directions are closed. Holland said the ramp from Route 8 to northbound 1-271 will be closed for an extended period.