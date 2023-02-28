U.S. EPA Administrator reaffirms commitment to transparency, public trust in East Palestine

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan is reaffirming his agency’s commitment to holding Norfolk Southern accountable for the train derailment in East Palestine.

Regan met with students from East Palestine Tuesday and asked them to be stewards of the transparency he said his department is committed to.

“What we have to do and what you all can do is just stick with the science and stick with the facts," Regan said.

Regan said he's committed to holding Norfolk Southern accountable for the accident, and he wants them to be transparent throughout the cleanup effort. He said he’s not in a “trusting mood” with the freight rail company.

“Right now, if I had to give them a grade it would be incomplete," Reagan said.

Regan has issued specific orders to Norfolk Southern for them to provide the EPA with a specific work plan and timeline of the cleanup. If Norfolk Southern stops the cleanup process, the EPA would step in, complete the job and charge Norfolk Southern triple the cost, Regan said.

“We’ll start giving them grades after they turn in their homework," Regan said, "and we can start looking at it to be sure they’re telling us the truth.”

The plan will be reviewed thoroughly by the EPA and released in the coming days, Regan said.

Additionally, he said he wants to build back trust between the public and the government agencies working on the scene.

“I believe firmly in transparency. The President is holding me accountable to be very transparent, and I believe government should be transparent. And I think Norfolk Southern should be transparent," Regan said.

On Tuesday a new resource center that will house the U.S. EPA and other officials opened in East Palestine. The EPA Community Welcome Center is open for residents to meet with agency staff to answer questions and learn about resources available to them.

"We are here for the long haul," Regan said.

The EPA is testing for all toxic chemicals and byproducts contained on the derailed train but not for dioxins, despite residents' concerns about the pollutant.

"There are no gaps in the testing," Regan said, although he said he's taking residents' concerns about dioxins very seriously.

Waste from the derailment site is on its way to two new facilities. Communities have the right to know if facilities near them will be taking this waste, Regan said. The EPA is working on an alert system to notify the appropriate authorities of this information, so communities can be informed.

