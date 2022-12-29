DeWine taps policy director to head the Ohio EPA

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine didn't look for to find the his new head of the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. Dewine's policy director, Anne Vogel, is set to replace outgoing Director Laurie A. Stevenson, who has announced her intent to retire at the end of the year.

“Anne Vogel brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the helm of the Ohio EPA,” said DeWine.

DeWine said Vogel has worked with state development leaders and has experience working on his agenda.

“Because she worked with me as Policy Director, Anne knows my priorities and will provide leadership to this important agency charged with protecting Ohio’s air, land and water," DeWine said.

DeWine said during his first term, Vogel was charged with the launch and implementation of H2Ohio, the governor’s water quality initiative. That initiative brings together the Ohio EPA, Ohio Department of Agriculture and Ohio Department of Natural Resources to improve Ohio’s water quality.

The program was also designed to reduce phosphorus runoff and prevent algal blooms through increased implementation of agricultural best practices and the creation of wetlands. It is also charged with improving wastewater infrastructure and replacing failing home septic systems. The program is also expected to prevent lead contamination in high-risk daycare centers and schools.

Vogel holds a law degree from Capital University and an MBA from Ohio State University. The Ohio Senate will have to approve her appointment when it returns in January.

