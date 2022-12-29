© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Environment & Energy

DeWine taps policy director to head the Ohio EPA

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published December 29, 2022 at 12:41 PM EST
The Ohio EPA is charged with protecting the environment and public health by ensuring compliance with environmental laws.
The Ohio EPA is charged with protecting the environment and public health by ensuring compliance with environmental laws.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine didn't look for to find the his new head of the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. Dewine's policy director, Anne Vogel, is set to replace outgoing Director Laurie A. Stevenson, who has announced her intent to retire at the end of the year.

“Anne Vogel brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the helm of the Ohio EPA,” said DeWine.

DeWine said Vogel has worked with state development leaders and has experience working on his agenda.

“Because she worked with me as Policy Director, Anne knows my priorities and will provide leadership to this important agency charged with protecting Ohio’s air, land and water," DeWine said.

DeWine said during his first term, Vogel was charged with the launch and implementation of H2Ohio, the governor’s water quality initiative. That initiative brings together the Ohio EPA, Ohio Department of Agriculture and Ohio Department of Natural Resources to improve Ohio’s water quality.

The program was also designed to reduce phosphorus runoff and prevent algal blooms through increased implementation of agricultural best practices and the creation of wetlands. It is also charged with improving wastewater infrastructure and replacing failing home septic systems. The program is also expected to prevent lead contamination in high-risk daycare centers and schools.

Vogel holds a law degree from Capital University and an MBA from Ohio State University. The Ohio Senate will have to approve her appointment when it returns in January.

Environment & Energy Ohio EPAAnne VogelMike DeWine
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
