Ohio's 65 by 2025 Attainment Goal

At an Education and Workforce Development event held at the State Capitol, featured speakers State Senator Peggy Lehner and Stanford University Economist Eric Hanushek assessed the state of Ohio's workforce and looked to future needs.



Goal: By 2025, 65% of Ohio's workforce will have a 2-year, 4-year, or certified marketable skill.



There is important work ahead for our state given that today only 44% of Ohioans have reached one or more of these skill levels. Also notable is Ohio's rank as 33rd in the nation in educational attainment.



This informative video, packed with facts and statistics, is a joint effort between WOSU (Columbus) and CET (Cincinnati). ideastream is partnering with these two PBS stations as part of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting funded statewide public media collaborative, American Graduate: Getting To Work.

The purpose of the collaborative is to assess workforce challenges and opportunities, and to produce content focused on the essential skills needed for students and workers to succeed in the job markets of today and tomorrow.