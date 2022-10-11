The Network Council provides a forum for the professional sharing of information related to the integration of educational technology and content in preK-16 instructional settings. Additionally, the Network Council members serve as communication liaisons between ideastream Education and their respective school systems, organizations, and institutions.

To RSVP for the meeting, please register via Eventbrite for each session.

All of the meetings are from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. and will be held in person for this school year!

Agendas, meeting documents, and web links will be posted to this website for archival purposes.

Register Now!

2022--23 Meeting Dates and Professional Learning Topics

