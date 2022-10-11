The Network Council provides a forum for the professional sharing of information related to the integration of educational technology and content in preK-16 instructional settings. Additionally, the Network Council members serve as communication liaisons between ideastream Education and their respective school systems, organizations, and institutions.
To RSVP for the meeting, please register via Eventbrite for each session.
All of the meetings are from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. and will be held in person for this school year!
Agendas, meeting documents, and web links will be posted to this website for archival purposes.
2022--23 Meeting Dates and Professional Learning Topics
- September 13, 2022: The Sound of Us & Classics for Kids
- October 11, 2022: Ohio Learns 360
- December 14, 2022: Exchange and INFOhio
- January 11, 2023: Camp in a Box (Bring friends!)
- February, 2023: No meeting. Visit us at our booth at the Ohio Educational Technology Conference
- March 15, 2023:: Drink Local Drink Tap
- April 12, 2023: 2023: Innovative Educators