59 positions could be cut as part of Akron schools' financial 'reorganization'

Akron Public Schools this week announced a large-scale financial “reorganization” plan that calls for cutting 59 positions.

The board of education discussed the plan, which also includes reducing costs elsewhere through negotiating cheaper prices with vendors and cutting overtime use, during a Monday finance committee meeting.

Discussions on the 59 positions the district is seeking to cut are ongoing with each union, APS spokesperson Stacey Hodoh said in an email Wednesday. It’s not clear how many people will be laid off versus empty positions eliminated or people voluntarily retiring.

“Our approach prioritizes minimizing impact on current employees,” Hodoh said. “We are initially focusing on attrition through retirements and voluntary terminations. Subsequently, we are evaluating open, unfilled administrative and staff positions to assess their necessity and explore potential role consolidations.”

Hodoh added that any employee whose position is eliminated could be rehired for open positions that are still budgeted.

Angela Carter, APS chief of staff, during Monday’s meeting told board members the district is looking to make $10.2 million in cuts overall, with $5.8 million coming from “personnel” and $4.4 million coming from “operational efficiencies.”

“We're proposing a reduction in force to eliminate redundant roles and create a leaner, more efficient organization,” Carter said of the personnel cuts.

Meanwhile, Steve Keenan, facilities director, said some of the “efficiencies “will come from multiple areas, including cutting utility costs by reducing usage, reducing the number of vehicles the district uses and outsourcing less work to outside vendors.

Hodoh said the district is expecting to complete negotiations with each of the district’s seven unions over the number of needed staff cuts by April 1, with the plan presented to the board for approval by April 14.

The district has previously said it needs to continue "right-sizing" itself to meet a new normal of fewer students and a smaller budget, even after a levy was approved by voters in November 2024 and the elimination of 285 positions in spring 2024.