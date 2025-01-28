Cleveland school board votes to start long-term planning process for district

Cleveland Metropolitan School District's Board of Education voted Tuesday night for the district to embark on a long-term planning process, which will likely guide significant future decisions like closing school buildings and budget cuts.

The district's budget forecast from November 2024 shows CMSD almost entirely out of cash by the end of the 2026-2027 school year, despite voters approving a levy that same month. Meanwhile, the resolution approved by the board Tuesday notes "the majority of district schools are under-enrolled or under-capacity," amid shrinking enrollment and operating costs continuing to rise.

The exact planning process isn't explicitly defined in the resolution approved by the board but instead tasks district CEO Warren Morgan with guiding it, including a "range of robust stakeholder activities" to seek feedback from the public on potential solutions.

"The outcome of this process will include recommendations to the Board of Education that improve every student’s access to high-quality education in facilities that are conducive to teaching and learning and provide equitable, financially sustainable opportunities across all of the school district," the resolution reads.

Board Chair Sara Elaqad said the conversations to come will be important, with more information shared soon on community engagement efforts.

"For some time now, as many know, our board, the CEO, and his team have been discussing the school district's long -term planning as we look to the future to improve student outcomes and experiences while achieving and maintaining a financially sustainable school system," she said during the meeting.