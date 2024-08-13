Where to get free school supplies in Northeast Ohio

As summer comes to an end, many Northeast Ohio families are looking ahead to the coming school year. For many, that means shopping for school supplies.

The National Retail Foundation reports that most families with children in elementary school will spend an average of $874.68 on supplies for the upcoming school year, a number that has steadily increased over the past decade.

Teachers are being asked to pitch in too. An Association of American Teachers survey last year found that 97% of teacher respondents spent an average of $673 out-of-pocket on classroom supplies for students.

A variety of organizations, churches and other groups across Northeast Ohio are offering giveaways for backpacks and other school supplies to help eliminate or reduce the cost of coming back to school for families.

On top of giving away school supplies to children, many of these events also offer free food, games and entertainment to celebrate the end of summer and heading back to school.

See the list below for different school supply giveaways across Northeast Ohio.



Ashtabula County:

Back to School Bash

Friday, August 16 at 6 p.m. (3315 N. Ridge Rd. E., Ashtabula).

This event will consist of a school supplies giveaway, food, games and a drive-in movie beginning at 9 p.m. Find out more here .



Cuyahoga County:

Givers and Takers Back to School Supplies

Wednesday, August 14 at 7 p.m. at the Cleveland Winery Vino Veritas Cellars (4103 Memphis Ave., Cleveland).

School supplies that have been donated by the Cleveland community will be offered while supplies last. Find out more here .

Back to School Giveaway

Saturday, August 17 at 5:30 p.m. at Scranton Road Bible Church (3095 Scranton Rd, Cleveland). Find out more here .

Ward 5 Festival Resource Fair and Parade

Saturday, August 17 from 12-5 p.m. at the Friendly Inn Settlement (2386 Unwin Rd., Cleveland).

This event will consist of free school supply giveaways, as well as barbers and hair-braiders. There will also be food vendors and other entertainment. Find more information here .

Back to School Bash

Saturday, August 24 from 12-3 p.m. (4505 Broadview Rd., Cleveland).

This event will consist of snow cones, kids games and free school supplies. Registration is free but required. Find out more here .

Stark County:

Christ the King Apostolic Church Back to School Giveaway

Saturday, August 17 at 11:30 a.m. (1004 4th St. NE, Canton).

The Christ the King Apostolic Church will be giving away free backpacks and school supplies for kids. While the event is free, tickets are required. Find out more here .

Summit County:

Back to School Bash & Giveaway

Sunday, August 25 from 1-3 p.m. at the Ellet Community Church of God (2700 Priscilla Ave, Akron).

There will be free backpacks, popcorn, hot dogs and games at this event. Find out more here .

Zion Church Back to School Giveaway

Saturday, August 17 from 12-3 p.m. (104 N Prospect St, Akron).