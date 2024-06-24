Baldwin Wallace University appoints Jim Tressel to board of trustees

Jim Tressel, a 1975 graduate of Baldwin Wallace University, former president of Youngstown State University and former Ohio State University football coach, is joining Baldwin Wallace University’s board of trustees.

"We are proud and happy to welcome the wise counsel of one of BW's most accomplished alumni," said board Chair Lee Thomas in a press release. "We're grateful for the wealth of experience Jim brings to his alma mater as we begin to write the next chapter in BW's 179-year history."

After nearly a decade as the president of Youngstown State University, Tressel retired in 2023. While there, his accomplishments included improving graduation rates, quadrupling the size of the honors college, raising $150 million in support, building strong business relations and transforming campus housing, according to the press release.

"BW has a diverse and talented board," Thomas continued in the release. "But Jim represents a rare opportunity to add the voice of an experienced university president, which is especially valuable as we navigate a challenging environment for all of higher education."

When it came to football, Tressel began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at the University of Akron while earning a master’s degree, the release states.

According to the National Football Foundation’s Hall of Fame, he became the head football coach in 1986 at Youngstown State University. Over the course of 15 seasons, he led the Penguins to the post-season ten times in the Ohio Valley Conference, six appearances in the conference finals and a conference title in1987.

After Youngstown State, Tressel spent 10 years as the head coach at Ohio State, leading the Buckeyes to multiple Big Ten titles and a national championship in 2002. Over the course of his coaching career, Tressel compiled a 229-79-2 record.

While earning a degree in education at Baldwin Wallace University, Tressel was a first team all-conference quarterback where he played for his father, College Football Hall of Fame coach Lee Tressel.

"Thanks to BW — especially the faculty, staff, and my classmates — who provided me the opportunity for a great education," Tressel said in the press release. "Due to the exceptional preparation at BW, I was blessed to enjoy a 47-year career in higher education. As I accept the honor of serving on the BW Board, I am certain that my mom and dad would be proud that I seek to serve their beloved Yellow Jackets."